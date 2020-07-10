All apartments in Crystal
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:30 AM

5242 Jersey Ave N

5242 Jersey Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5242 Jersey Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55428
Becker

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! This home features a large bonus living space, a back deck, laundry, separate living/dining areas, a large, unfinished basement great for storage, and a 2 car detached garage!

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Jersey Ave N have any available units?
5242 Jersey Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 5242 Jersey Ave N have?
Some of 5242 Jersey Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Jersey Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Jersey Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Jersey Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5242 Jersey Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5242 Jersey Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5242 Jersey Ave N offers parking.
Does 5242 Jersey Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 Jersey Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Jersey Ave N have a pool?
No, 5242 Jersey Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Jersey Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5242 Jersey Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Jersey Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 Jersey Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 Jersey Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5242 Jersey Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

