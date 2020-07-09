Rent Calculator
4646 Douglas Drive North
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:55 PM
1 of 10
4646 Douglas Drive North
4646 Douglas Dr N
·
No Longer Available
4646 Douglas Dr N, Crystal, MN 55422
Welcome Park
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
New updated and renovated 2 bed, 2 bath duplex in Crystal! Great backyard and garage space!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4646 Douglas Drive North have any available units?
4646 Douglas Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crystal, MN
.
What amenities does 4646 Douglas Drive North have?
Some of 4646 Douglas Drive North's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4646 Douglas Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Douglas Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Douglas Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 4646 Douglas Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crystal
.
Does 4646 Douglas Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 4646 Douglas Drive North offers parking.
Does 4646 Douglas Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 Douglas Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Douglas Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 4646 Douglas Drive North has a pool.
Does 4646 Douglas Drive North have accessible units?
No, 4646 Douglas Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Douglas Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4646 Douglas Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4646 Douglas Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4646 Douglas Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
