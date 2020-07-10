All apartments in Crystal
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4516 Douglas Drive N

4516 Douglas Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Douglas Drive North, Crystal, MN 55422
Welcome Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90239ee01b ----
This large two bedroom home was recently rehabbed and refinished from top to bottom. Main floor features a spacious family room, two conveniently located bedrooms right next to the updated and refinished bathroom.

Recently remodeled kitchen boasts granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances and floors. Dining room is just off the kitchen with sliding doors leading to the small backyard. Basement office has a large closet and brand new carpet. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 car garage and room for more parking in long driveway.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No Section 8, pets, or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Douglas Drive N have any available units?
4516 Douglas Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 4516 Douglas Drive N have?
Some of 4516 Douglas Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Douglas Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Douglas Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Douglas Drive N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Douglas Drive N is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Douglas Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Douglas Drive N offers parking.
Does 4516 Douglas Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 Douglas Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Douglas Drive N have a pool?
No, 4516 Douglas Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Douglas Drive N have accessible units?
No, 4516 Douglas Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Douglas Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Douglas Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Douglas Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Douglas Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

