4516 Douglas Drive N

This large two bedroom home was recently rehabbed and refinished from top to bottom. Main floor features a spacious family room, two conveniently located bedrooms right next to the updated and refinished bathroom.



Recently remodeled kitchen boasts granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances and floors. Dining room is just off the kitchen with sliding doors leading to the small backyard. Basement office has a large closet and brand new carpet. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 car garage and room for more parking in long driveway.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No Section 8, pets, or smoking.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.