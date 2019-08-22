All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:10 PM

9826 74th Street Circle

9826 74th Street Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9826 74th Street Circle, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 74th Street Circle have any available units?
9826 74th Street Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 9826 74th Street Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9826 74th Street Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 74th Street Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9826 74th Street Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9826 74th Street Circle offer parking?
No, 9826 74th Street Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9826 74th Street Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9826 74th Street Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 74th Street Circle have a pool?
No, 9826 74th Street Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9826 74th Street Circle have accessible units?
No, 9826 74th Street Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 74th Street Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9826 74th Street Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9826 74th Street Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9826 74th Street Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
