Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM
8983 92nd Street S
8983 92nd St S
·
No Longer Available
Location
8983 92nd St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome. Close to shops. Available 10/1/19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8983 92nd Street S have any available units?
8983 92nd Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cottage Grove, MN
.
What amenities does 8983 92nd Street S have?
Some of 8983 92nd Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8983 92nd Street S currently offering any rent specials?
8983 92nd Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8983 92nd Street S pet-friendly?
No, 8983 92nd Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove
.
Does 8983 92nd Street S offer parking?
Yes, 8983 92nd Street S offers parking.
Does 8983 92nd Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8983 92nd Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8983 92nd Street S have a pool?
No, 8983 92nd Street S does not have a pool.
Does 8983 92nd Street S have accessible units?
No, 8983 92nd Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 8983 92nd Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8983 92nd Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8983 92nd Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8983 92nd Street S does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
