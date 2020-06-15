Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

8976 92nd Street S. Available 07/15/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Cottage Grove- Available July 15 - Great location, very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome.

MAIN LEVEL: large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with oak cabinetry and breakfast bar, informal dining room with built in desk area. Half bath also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom with full master bath and walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms another full bath, laundry room also on this level.



Nice location, with easy highway access. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Small pets ok. Available July 15, 2020



*This property does not participate in section 8 housing



(RLNE5834090)