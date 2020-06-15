All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

8976 92nd Street S.

8976 92nd St S · No Longer Available
Location

8976 92nd St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

8976 92nd Street S. Available 07/15/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Cottage Grove- Available July 15 - Great location, very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome.
MAIN LEVEL: large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with oak cabinetry and breakfast bar, informal dining room with built in desk area. Half bath also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom with full master bath and walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms another full bath, laundry room also on this level.

Nice location, with easy highway access. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Small pets ok. Available July 15, 2020

*This property does not participate in section 8 housing

(RLNE5834090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

