Amenities
8976 92nd Street S. Available 07/15/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Cottage Grove- Available July 15 - Great location, very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome.
MAIN LEVEL: large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with oak cabinetry and breakfast bar, informal dining room with built in desk area. Half bath also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom with full master bath and walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms another full bath, laundry room also on this level.
Nice location, with easy highway access. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Small pets ok. Available July 15, 2020
*This property does not participate in section 8 housing
(RLNE5834090)