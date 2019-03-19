All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8854 92nd Street S.

8854 92nd St S · No Longer Available
Location

8854 92nd St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT townhome near everything -- shopping, schools, freeways. Nice park near townhome. Spacious and pristine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8854 92nd Street S. have any available units?
8854 92nd Street S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 8854 92nd Street S. currently offering any rent specials?
8854 92nd Street S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8854 92nd Street S. pet-friendly?
No, 8854 92nd Street S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 8854 92nd Street S. offer parking?
Yes, 8854 92nd Street S. offers parking.
Does 8854 92nd Street S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8854 92nd Street S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8854 92nd Street S. have a pool?
No, 8854 92nd Street S. does not have a pool.
Does 8854 92nd Street S. have accessible units?
No, 8854 92nd Street S. does not have accessible units.
Does 8854 92nd Street S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8854 92nd Street S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8854 92nd Street S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8854 92nd Street S. does not have units with air conditioning.
