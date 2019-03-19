All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8782 Ironwood Ave S

8782 Ironwood Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8782 Ironwood Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 11/15/19 Cottage Grove Townhome - Property Id: 92633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92633
Property Id 92633

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4598618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have any available units?
8782 Ironwood Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have?
Some of 8782 Ironwood Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8782 Ironwood Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
8782 Ironwood Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8782 Ironwood Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S offer parking?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8782 Ironwood Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have a pool?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have accessible units?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8782 Ironwood Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

