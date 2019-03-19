Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8782 Ironwood Ave S
8782 Ironwood Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8782 Ironwood Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 11/15/19 Cottage Grove Townhome - Property Id: 92633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92633
Property Id 92633
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4598618)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have any available units?
8782 Ironwood Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cottage Grove, MN
.
What amenities does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have?
Some of 8782 Ironwood Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8782 Ironwood Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
8782 Ironwood Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8782 Ironwood Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove
.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S offer parking?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8782 Ironwood Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have a pool?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have accessible units?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8782 Ironwood Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8782 Ironwood Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8782 Ironwood Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
