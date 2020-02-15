All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

8635 81st Street South

8635 81st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

8635 81st Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable split level entry single family home. 5 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Upper level is brand new hardwood floors. Large front and even larger backyard. Great for a large single family. Please contact if interested to setup tour.

(RLNE5401433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 81st Street South have any available units?
8635 81st Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8635 81st Street South have?
Some of 8635 81st Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 81st Street South currently offering any rent specials?
8635 81st Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 81st Street South pet-friendly?
No, 8635 81st Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 8635 81st Street South offer parking?
Yes, 8635 81st Street South offers parking.
Does 8635 81st Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8635 81st Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 81st Street South have a pool?
No, 8635 81st Street South does not have a pool.
Does 8635 81st Street South have accessible units?
No, 8635 81st Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 81st Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8635 81st Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8635 81st Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8635 81st Street South has units with air conditioning.

