8635 81st Street South

Comfortable split level entry single family home. 5 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Upper level is brand new hardwood floors. Large front and even larger backyard. Great for a large single family. Please contact if interested to setup tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
