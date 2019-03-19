All apartments in Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove, MN
8458 Ivywood Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8458 Ivywood Avenue South

8458 Ivywood Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8458 Ivywood Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Cottage Grove. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,050 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South have any available units?
8458 Ivywood Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South have?
Some of 8458 Ivywood Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8458 Ivywood Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8458 Ivywood Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8458 Ivywood Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8458 Ivywood Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8458 Ivywood Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8458 Ivywood Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8458 Ivywood Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8458 Ivywood Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8458 Ivywood Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8458 Ivywood Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8458 Ivywood Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
