All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 8017 Hornell Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
8017 Hornell Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8017 Hornell Avenue South

8017 Hornell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8017 Hornell Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Hornell Avenue South have any available units?
8017 Hornell Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 8017 Hornell Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Hornell Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Hornell Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 Hornell Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8017 Hornell Avenue South offer parking?
No, 8017 Hornell Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 8017 Hornell Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Hornell Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Hornell Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8017 Hornell Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Hornell Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8017 Hornell Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Hornell Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 Hornell Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 Hornell Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8017 Hornell Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities