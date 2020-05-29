All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:51 PM

7824 Irish Avenue South

7824 Irish Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7824 Irish Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Irish Avenue South have any available units?
7824 Irish Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 7824 Irish Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Irish Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Irish Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7824 Irish Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 7824 Irish Avenue South offer parking?
No, 7824 Irish Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 7824 Irish Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Irish Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Irish Avenue South have a pool?
No, 7824 Irish Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Irish Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 7824 Irish Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Irish Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7824 Irish Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7824 Irish Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7824 Irish Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

