7678 79th Street S

This is an end unit 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom + loft Town Home with over 1,200 square feet of living space and many updates. This unit is located on a quiet street and has a 2-car attached garage. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood on main floor, gas fireplace and private patio off dining area. Open loft overlooks the lower living room. Appliances include glass top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer and water softener. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. Rent includes trash, lawn care, snow removal and association dues. Pet friendly (limit 2) with prior approval and applicable pet fees. No Section 8.