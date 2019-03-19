All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7678 79th Street S

7678 79th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

7678 79th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is an end unit 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom + loft Town Home with over 1,200 square feet of living space and many updates. This unit is located on a quiet street and has a 2-car attached garage. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood on main floor, gas fireplace and private patio off dining area. Open loft overlooks the lower living room. Appliances include glass top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer and water softener. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. Rent includes trash, lawn care, snow removal and association dues. Pet friendly (limit 2) with prior approval and applicable pet fees. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
