Last updated May 10 2020 at 5:44 PM

6953 99th Court S

6953 99th Court South · No Longer Available
Location

6953 99th Court South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Charming town-home with nice updated flooring that is close to lots of shopping and restaurants. This nice unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Cottage Grove available 7/1. On the main level you have a beautiful living-room with dining area. It has a large kitchen with incredible appliances and lots of cupboard space with a bathroom! On the upper level there are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom easily fits a King sized bed and has a large walk-in closet. There is also plenty of storage and laundry in the upper level. This town home has a 2-car tuck-under garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities but the association takes care of the snow and lawn care. Qualifications are 600 credit score or better - Good rental history - Clean background check - Household income (before taxes) of 3 times the rent amount. No housing subsidies accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 99th Court S have any available units?
6953 99th Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6953 99th Court S have?
Some of 6953 99th Court S's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 99th Court S currently offering any rent specials?
6953 99th Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 99th Court S pet-friendly?
No, 6953 99th Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 6953 99th Court S offer parking?
Yes, 6953 99th Court S offers parking.
Does 6953 99th Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 99th Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 99th Court S have a pool?
Yes, 6953 99th Court S has a pool.
Does 6953 99th Court S have accessible units?
No, 6953 99th Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 99th Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6953 99th Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6953 99th Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6953 99th Court S does not have units with air conditioning.

