6953 99th Court S

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Charming town-home with nice updated flooring that is close to lots of shopping and restaurants. This nice unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Cottage Grove available 7/1. On the main level you have a beautiful living-room with dining area. It has a large kitchen with incredible appliances and lots of cupboard space with a bathroom! On the upper level there are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom easily fits a King sized bed and has a large walk-in closet. There is also plenty of storage and laundry in the upper level. This town home has a 2-car tuck-under garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities but the association takes care of the snow and lawn care. Qualifications are 600 credit score or better - Good rental history - Clean background check - Household income (before taxes) of 3 times the rent amount. No housing subsidies accepted.