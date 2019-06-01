All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 6868 94th Cove S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
6868 94th Cove S
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

6868 94th Cove S

6868 94th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6868 94th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 5BD New Build Cottage Grove Home for Lease - Property Id: 116621

Reply to ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

This beautiful new home sits on a walkout lot in a cul-de-sac w/five bedrooms, four baths, 3 car garage & over 2,600 finished square feet. This home features custom-built cabinets w/quartz countertops and a ceramic tile backsplash, craftsman-style millwork. A large master bedroom suite, a fully landscaped yard w/irrigation & much more.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

*Home for sale but can be purchased and rented to you!
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Integrity Edina
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116621
Property Id 116621

(RLNE4880841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 94th Cove S have any available units?
6868 94th Cove S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6868 94th Cove S have?
Some of 6868 94th Cove S's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 94th Cove S currently offering any rent specials?
6868 94th Cove S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 94th Cove S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6868 94th Cove S is pet friendly.
Does 6868 94th Cove S offer parking?
Yes, 6868 94th Cove S offers parking.
Does 6868 94th Cove S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6868 94th Cove S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 94th Cove S have a pool?
No, 6868 94th Cove S does not have a pool.
Does 6868 94th Cove S have accessible units?
No, 6868 94th Cove S does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 94th Cove S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6868 94th Cove S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6868 94th Cove S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6868 94th Cove S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities