6868 94th Cove S

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Available 08/01/19 5BD New Build Cottage Grove Home for Lease - Property Id: 116621



Reply to ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.



This beautiful new home sits on a walkout lot in a cul-de-sac w/five bedrooms, four baths, 3 car garage & over 2,600 finished square feet. This home features custom-built cabinets w/quartz countertops and a ceramic tile backsplash, craftsman-style millwork. A large master bedroom suite, a fully landscaped yard w/irrigation & much more.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



*Home for sale but can be purchased and rented to you!

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Integrity Edina

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116621

Property Id 116621



(RLNE4880841)