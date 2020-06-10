Wellington Ridge

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Underground garage: $65/month, open lot.
Storage Details: $10/month