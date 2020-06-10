All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like Wellington Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
Wellington Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:02 AM

Wellington Ridge

Open Now until 5pm
9787 Palm St NW · (833) 487-8241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9787 Palm St NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,216

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellington Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
Youll be impressed with your new apartment home at Wellington Ridge! We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, lush carpet and unique floor plans with attached garages. Our community offers a basketball court, playgrounds and friendly staff to assist you. Wellington Ridge is conveniently located in Coon Rapids, MN minutes from 610 and 47 and close to North Town Mall and dining. Lease today to discover why our residents look forward to coming home to Wellington Ridge!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Underground garage: $65/month, open lot.
Storage Details: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellington Ridge have any available units?
Wellington Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wellington Ridge have?
Some of Wellington Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellington Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Wellington Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellington Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellington Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Wellington Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Wellington Ridge offers parking.
Does Wellington Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wellington Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellington Ridge have a pool?
No, Wellington Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Wellington Ridge have accessible units?
No, Wellington Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Wellington Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellington Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Wellington Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, Wellington Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Wellington Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity