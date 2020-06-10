Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court clubhouse courtyard playground

Youll be impressed with your new apartment home at Wellington Ridge! We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, lush carpet and unique floor plans with attached garages. Our community offers a basketball court, playgrounds and friendly staff to assist you. Wellington Ridge is conveniently located in Coon Rapids, MN minutes from 610 and 47 and close to North Town Mall and dining. Lease today to discover why our residents look forward to coming home to Wellington Ridge!