Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed garage

Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance. All of our homes come with plush carpeting, ample closet and storage space, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and in unit washer and dryers! Our community offers full amenities such as newly updated fitness center, party room and outdoor heated pool. Our caring staff makes it their business to keep your home as clean, carefree, and as comfortable as possible.