Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving tennis court carport

Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment. Northpointe offers the carefree living and comfort you deserve. Imagine coming home to a space designed with you in mind featuring granite-look counter tops, new premium carpet, blinds, updated appliances and so much more. Enjoy easy access and short commute times to Hwy 10, Hwy 169 and downtown Minneapolis. Tour today and make the decision to live the lifestyle you deserve by coming home to Northpointe.