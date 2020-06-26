All apartments in Coon Rapids
923 123rd Ln NW
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

923 123rd Ln NW

923 123rd Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

923 123rd Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solid 3BR/2BA. Garage, Fully Fenced in Backyard.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 123rd Ln NW have any available units?
923 123rd Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 923 123rd Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
923 123rd Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 123rd Ln NW pet-friendly?
No, 923 123rd Ln NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 923 123rd Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 923 123rd Ln NW offers parking.
Does 923 123rd Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 123rd Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 123rd Ln NW have a pool?
No, 923 123rd Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 923 123rd Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 923 123rd Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 923 123rd Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 123rd Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 123rd Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 123rd Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.
