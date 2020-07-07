9128 Alder St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a10cc8010 ----

Amazing 2bed/2.5 bath two level townhome with 2 car attached garage. Large walk out living room to patio, open kitchen w/dishwasher and microwave. In unit upper level washer/dryer. Two full master suites w/full baths and walk in closets. 1blk from the bus stop, easy access to 694/94, walking distance to malls, dining and great shopping and an easy commute to either downtown. Pets Allowed with additional deposit and pet rent.