Coon Rapids, MN
820 108th Lane Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 108th Lane Northwest

820 108th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

820 108th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,705 sf home is located in Coon Rapids, MN. This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 108th Lane Northwest have any available units?
820 108th Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 820 108th Lane Northwest have?
Some of 820 108th Lane Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 108th Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
820 108th Lane Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 108th Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 108th Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 820 108th Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 820 108th Lane Northwest does offer parking.
Does 820 108th Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 108th Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 108th Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 820 108th Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 820 108th Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 820 108th Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 820 108th Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 108th Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 108th Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 108th Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
