3686 Coon Rapids Blvd NW

Huge Townhouse Available Now, Open Floor Plan, Loft Area, Large Master Bedroom - Huge 2 story townhouse (middle unit) available now in Coon Rapids. The entryway is open and spans both floors. The main level has an open floorplan with a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of cabinetry and a center island. There is a half bathroom off the kitchen as well.

Upstairs there is an open loft perfect for an office or play area. The master bedroom is large with two closets. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub with lots of storage. The two other bedrooms are a good size upstairs. There is another full bathroom directly outside of these bedrooms. The washer/dryer are conveniently located right outside of the master bedroom.

This townhome also has central air conditioning and an attached two car garage.



Rent includes the association dues, lawn care & snow removal.

Cats or one small dog may be considered with a $50/month pet fee per

$50 application fee per adult.

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal & rental history.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE4656095)