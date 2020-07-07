All apartments in Coon Rapids
3442 131st Ave NW

3442 131st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3442 131st Avenue, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This two bedroom 1 bath one level town home is in a great location in Coon Rapids. Quiet area and close to shopping.
Two nice size bedrooms, one with walk-in closet. Carpet throughout.
Home features a gas fireplace, 4 season sun room, private patio area, and two car garage. There is in unit laundry along with a large storage closet/pantry. This one will go fast!
Tenant pays Gas, Electric and City utilities. Snow and lawn care and trash are included in rent.

This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)

No smoking in this home.

PETS - Small dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 131st Ave NW have any available units?
3442 131st Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 3442 131st Ave NW have?
Some of 3442 131st Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 131st Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3442 131st Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 131st Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 3442 131st Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 3442 131st Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 3442 131st Ave NW offers parking.
Does 3442 131st Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3442 131st Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 131st Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3442 131st Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3442 131st Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3442 131st Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 131st Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3442 131st Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 131st Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 131st Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

