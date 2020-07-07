3442 131st Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This two bedroom 1 bath one level town home is in a great location in Coon Rapids. Quiet area and close to shopping.

Two nice size bedrooms, one with walk-in closet. Carpet throughout.

Home features a gas fireplace, 4 season sun room, private patio area, and two car garage. There is in unit laundry along with a large storage closet/pantry. This one will go fast!

Tenant pays Gas, Electric and City utilities. Snow and lawn care and trash are included in rent.



This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)



No smoking in this home.



PETS - Small dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



