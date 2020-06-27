All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
2625 111th Avenue North West
2625 111th Avenue North West

2625 111th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Coon Rapids
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

2625 111th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Thompson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, hardwood/tile floors, heated oversized garage, central air, finished lower level, corner lot with a large yard, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2625 111th Ave NW Coon Rapids MN 55433

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 111th Avenue North West have any available units?
2625 111th Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 2625 111th Avenue North West have?
Some of 2625 111th Avenue North West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 111th Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
2625 111th Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 111th Avenue North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 111th Avenue North West is pet friendly.
Does 2625 111th Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 2625 111th Avenue North West offers parking.
Does 2625 111th Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 111th Avenue North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 111th Avenue North West have a pool?
Yes, 2625 111th Avenue North West has a pool.
Does 2625 111th Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 2625 111th Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 111th Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 111th Avenue North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 111th Avenue North West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2625 111th Avenue North West has units with air conditioning.
