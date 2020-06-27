2625 111th Avenue North West

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, hardwood/tile floors, heated oversized garage, central air, finished lower level, corner lot with a large yard, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2625 111th Ave NW Coon Rapids MN 55433