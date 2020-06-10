All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated November 19 2019 at 9:45 AM

1430 100th Ave Nw

1430 100th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1430 100th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Conveniently located a half block off of Coon Rapids Boulevard, Parkview Estates places you close to schools, Coon Rapids Dam and Park, hospitals, abundant shopping and entertainment. Welcome home to the beauty of Parkview Estates. Our park-like community is complemented by our helpful staff, on-site six days a week. With 24-hour emergency maintenance and controlled access, youll relish all that these spacious apartment homes have to offer. Enjoy private separate storage, balconies or walkout patios, air conditioning, dishwashers, cable ready units, laundry facilities on each level, ceiling fans and vertical blinds. Youre also invited to use our complete barbecue facilities and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 100th Ave Nw have any available units?
1430 100th Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 1430 100th Ave Nw have?
Some of 1430 100th Ave Nw's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 100th Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1430 100th Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 100th Ave Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1430 100th Ave Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 1430 100th Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 1430 100th Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1430 100th Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 100th Ave Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 100th Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 1430 100th Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1430 100th Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 1430 100th Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 100th Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 100th Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 100th Ave Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1430 100th Ave Nw has units with air conditioning.

