Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
138 St Louis Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
138 St Louis Park
138 121st Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
138 121st Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Price negotiable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 138 St Louis Park have any available units?
138 St Louis Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coon Rapids, MN
.
Is 138 St Louis Park currently offering any rent specials?
138 St Louis Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 St Louis Park pet-friendly?
No, 138 St Louis Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids
.
Does 138 St Louis Park offer parking?
No, 138 St Louis Park does not offer parking.
Does 138 St Louis Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 St Louis Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 St Louis Park have a pool?
No, 138 St Louis Park does not have a pool.
Does 138 St Louis Park have accessible units?
No, 138 St Louis Park does not have accessible units.
Does 138 St Louis Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 St Louis Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 St Louis Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 St Louis Park does not have units with air conditioning.
