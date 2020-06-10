13230 Meadowood Trl unit 108

Amenities

Avail NOW; 2bd 1ba 1car garage town home: $1350.00/mo - 2 bedroom,

1 bath,

1 car garage,

Patio door walks out to private patio,

Open Design

Breakfast bar seating

Large master bedroom with walk in closet and additional closet,

Newer Appliances,

Close to Park

$1,350.00/mo

2bd 1ba 1car garage townhome, nicely updated

Small dog allowed if additional $500 pet deposit, $35.00/mo pet fee & signed pet responsibility addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

12+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

OurAreaHomes

licensed in MN 40571395

763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.



