13230 Meadowood Trl unit 108

Amenities
Avail NOW; 2bd 1ba 1car garage town home: $1350.00/mo - 2 bedroom,
1 bath,
1 car garage,
Patio door walks out to private patio,
Open Design
Breakfast bar seating
Large master bedroom with walk in closet and additional closet,
Newer Appliances,
Close to Park
$1,350.00/mo
2bd 1ba 1car garage townhome, nicely updated
Small dog allowed if additional $500 pet deposit, $35.00/mo pet fee & signed pet responsibility addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.
(RLNE5026219)