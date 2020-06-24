1289 129th Lane NW

Amenities
EXECUTIVE STYLE - ELEGANT SPACE...THE PERFECT COMBO! - 5 BR, 4 BA, custom home features great room layout and formal spaces. Custom granite island, classic built-ins, tranquil master suite with double-sided fireplace and dual shower - lowel level features wet bar - quick move-in available...other details, apply:
Lease Term = 1 Year, Minimum
Background Fee = $75/Applicant
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = NO (Not Even Outside)
Utilities = Tenant Responsible for All Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash)
Exterior Maintenance = Tenant Responsible for All Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Yard Upkeep)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4705986)