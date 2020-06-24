1289 129th Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly

EXECUTIVE STYLE - ELEGANT SPACE...THE PERFECT COMBO! - 5 BR, 4 BA, custom home features great room layout and formal spaces. Custom granite island, classic built-ins, tranquil master suite with double-sided fireplace and dual shower - lowel level features wet bar - quick move-in available...other details, apply:

Lease Term = 1 Year, Minimum

Background Fee = $75/Applicant

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = NO (Not Even Outside)

Utilities = Tenant Responsible for All Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash)

Exterior Maintenance = Tenant Responsible for All Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Yard Upkeep)



No Cats Allowed



