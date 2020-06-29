All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 11932 Kerry Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
11932 Kerry Street Northwest
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:48 PM

11932 Kerry Street Northwest

11932 Kerry Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11932 Kerry Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Completely Updated With Bonus Office space! Custom kitchen cabinetry with tile backsplash and builtin window seat and cherrywood floors. Great backyard with large gate for easy access. This house is loaded with updates.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11932 Kerry Street Northwest have any available units?
11932 Kerry Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 11932 Kerry Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
11932 Kerry Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11932 Kerry Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 11932 Kerry Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 11932 Kerry Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 11932 Kerry Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 11932 Kerry Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11932 Kerry Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11932 Kerry Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 11932 Kerry Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 11932 Kerry Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 11932 Kerry Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 11932 Kerry Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 11932 Kerry Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11932 Kerry Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 11932 Kerry Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities