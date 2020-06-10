All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 11421 Quince Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
11421 Quince Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11421 Quince Street Northwest

11421 Quince Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11421 Quince Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northdale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Coon Rapids, MN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,600 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, detached garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11421 Quince Street Northwest have any available units?
11421 Quince Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 11421 Quince Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
11421 Quince Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11421 Quince Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 11421 Quince Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 11421 Quince Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 11421 Quince Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 11421 Quince Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11421 Quince Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11421 Quince Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 11421 Quince Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 11421 Quince Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 11421 Quince Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 11421 Quince Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 11421 Quince Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11421 Quince Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 11421 Quince Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities