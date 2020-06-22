10773 Tamarack Cir NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Philip Black at philipb@reiprop.com or 651-470-8030.



Nice 2 level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, two car garage townhome located in a private complex surrounded by woods and walking trails. Completely updated-New paint, flooring & lighting throughout. New granite countertops in kitchen and bath, newer stainless steel appliances in the past four years. Open loft area for office/library is a bonus with great storage and laundry on upper level. Its a must see!

No Section 8 or subsidies. Income must be 3x rent.