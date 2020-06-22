All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
10773 Tamarack Cir NW
10773 Tamarack Cir NW

10773 Tamarack Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10773 Tamarack Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Philip Black at philipb@reiprop.com or 651-470-8030.

Nice 2 level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, two car garage townhome located in a private complex surrounded by woods and walking trails. Completely updated-New paint, flooring & lighting throughout. New granite countertops in kitchen and bath, newer stainless steel appliances in the past four years. Open loft area for office/library is a bonus with great storage and laundry on upper level. Its a must see!
No Section 8 or subsidies. Income must be 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW have any available units?
10773 Tamarack Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW have?
Some of 10773 Tamarack Cir NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10773 Tamarack Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
10773 Tamarack Cir NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10773 Tamarack Cir NW pet-friendly?
No, 10773 Tamarack Cir NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW offer parking?
Yes, 10773 Tamarack Cir NW does offer parking.
Does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10773 Tamarack Cir NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW have a pool?
No, 10773 Tamarack Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 10773 Tamarack Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10773 Tamarack Cir NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 10773 Tamarack Cir NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10773 Tamarack Cir NW has units with air conditioning.
