10631 Dogwood St NW
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

10631 Dogwood St NW

10631 Dogwood Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10631 Dogwood Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bed and 1 bath SFH located in Coon Rapids is available now!! Home features 972 sq ft plus nonconforming bed, 2 car garage, laundry and A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1495) (Security Deposit: $1495) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

