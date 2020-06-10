All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 10600 Riverview Plaza North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
10600 Riverview Plaza North West
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:34 PM

10600 Riverview Plaza North West

10600 Riverview Pl NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10600 Riverview Pl NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Thompson Riverview Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Here's another BEAUTIFUL Home brought to you by Renters Warehouse. I present this cozy 4 bed/2 bath home in Coon Rapids. Located in the Riverview Park area, this home features spacious bedrooms, recently updated kitchen, dining area, 2 family room areas, fireplace, LARGE fenced yard with garden , 2 car garage, and more! Tenant responsible for utilities and yard upkeep. Pets ok with $250 deposit, MAX 2. Available 9/1/2019. Rent: $2,100 Sec. Deposit:$2,100 One Time Lease admin fee: $150. Contact me at 612-345-9456 to schedule a showing today! Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West have any available units?
10600 Riverview Plaza North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West have?
Some of 10600 Riverview Plaza North West's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10600 Riverview Plaza North West currently offering any rent specials?
10600 Riverview Plaza North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10600 Riverview Plaza North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 10600 Riverview Plaza North West is pet friendly.
Does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West offer parking?
Yes, 10600 Riverview Plaza North West offers parking.
Does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10600 Riverview Plaza North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West have a pool?
Yes, 10600 Riverview Plaza North West has a pool.
Does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West have accessible units?
No, 10600 Riverview Plaza North West does not have accessible units.
Does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 10600 Riverview Plaza North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10600 Riverview Plaza North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 10600 Riverview Plaza North West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities