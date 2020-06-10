10600 Riverview Plaza North West

Amenities
Here's another BEAUTIFUL Home brought to you by Renters Warehouse. I present this cozy 4 bed/2 bath home in Coon Rapids. Located in the Riverview Park area, this home features spacious bedrooms, recently updated kitchen, dining area, 2 family room areas, fireplace, LARGE fenced yard with garden , 2 car garage, and more! Tenant responsible for utilities and yard upkeep. Pets ok with $250 deposit, MAX 2. Available 9/1/2019. Rent: $2,100 Sec. Deposit:$2,100 One Time Lease admin fee: $150. Contact me at 612-345-9456 to schedule a showing today! Thanks