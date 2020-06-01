957 42nd Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Well-kept classic home : Spacious home with lots of storage. 3+ bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Columbia Heights, with easy access to Hwy 65 and downtown Minneapolis. Also, in trending neighborhood with a large park a half block away. Comes with washer/dryer, 2-car garage, and a den for more room. Home is a classic 1920's with beautiful hardwood floors and great character. Rent is $1450/mo, renter responsible for all utilities. $1450.00 security deposit. No smoking/no pets. Text/call Corey at 507-721-8360 or e-mail (preferred) at leet0010@umn.edu.