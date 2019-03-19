All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 4922 Tyler St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
4922 Tyler St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4922 Tyler St NE

4922 Tyler St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4922 Tyler St NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Mathaire

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f64fd0c008 ----
This townhome will be open Sunday February 3rd from 12-1 for viewing, feel free to stop by. Wonderfully appointed twinhome in the heart of Columbia Heights. Close to shopping, free way access and many restaurants. Main level with 2br\'s, updated kitchen with dishwasher. There is also a full bath on this this level. Wood floor in living room and family room. Family rooms has sliding door leading to backyard. The lower level has a large amusement room that could double as a 3rd bedroom, laundry machines, updated 3/4 bath and storage room complete the level. There is a 1-car attached garage. The home does have Central Air conditioning. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities. Professional Mgmt, background check and screening required. minimum of 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8 or vouchers are accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Tyler St NE have any available units?
4922 Tyler St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4922 Tyler St NE have?
Some of 4922 Tyler St NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Tyler St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Tyler St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Tyler St NE pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Tyler St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4922 Tyler St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Tyler St NE offers parking.
Does 4922 Tyler St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Tyler St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Tyler St NE have a pool?
No, 4922 Tyler St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Tyler St NE have accessible units?
No, 4922 Tyler St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Tyler St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Tyler St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4922 Tyler St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4922 Tyler St NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities