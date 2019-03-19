4922 Tyler St NE

Amenities

This townhome will be open Sunday February 3rd from 12-1 for viewing, feel free to stop by. Wonderfully appointed twinhome in the heart of Columbia Heights. Close to shopping, free way access and many restaurants. Main level with 2br\'s, updated kitchen with dishwasher. There is also a full bath on this this level. Wood floor in living room and family room. Family rooms has sliding door leading to backyard. The lower level has a large amusement room that could double as a 3rd bedroom, laundry machines, updated 3/4 bath and storage room complete the level. There is a 1-car attached garage. The home does have Central Air conditioning. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities. Professional Mgmt, background check and screening required. minimum of 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8 or vouchers are accepted.