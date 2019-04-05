All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 4917 University Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
4917 University Ave NE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

4917 University Ave NE

4917 University Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4917 University Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Roslyn Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom single family home in Columbia Heights. Easy access to major highways for close commute to the cities! Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, a huge 2nd living room in the basement, along with an additional office space! Detached garage.

Available NOW. This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,900. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 4917 University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 University Ave NE have any available units?
4917 University Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 4917 University Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4917 University Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 University Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4917 University Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4917 University Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4917 University Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4917 University Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 University Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 University Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4917 University Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4917 University Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4917 University Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 University Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 University Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 University Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 University Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities