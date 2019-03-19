All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 4630 Johnson St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
4630 Johnson St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4630 Johnson St NE

4630 Johnson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4630 Johnson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d82f15002 ----
Gorgeous Renovation with Modern Finishes including Grey Shaker cabinets with soft close drawers & doors, Laza Quartz Counter Tops, Oversized Kraus Kitchen Sink, Moen & Delta faucets throughout, High End LED Lighting - never change a light bulb! Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, All new doors & Hardware, Black Stainless Appliance Package with Gas Stove and Side x Side Fridge with Water & Ice Line, new Washer & Dryer as well!

Walkout Basement leading to a beautiful paver patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Johnson St NE have any available units?
4630 Johnson St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4630 Johnson St NE have?
Some of 4630 Johnson St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 Johnson St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Johnson St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Johnson St NE pet-friendly?
No, 4630 Johnson St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4630 Johnson St NE offer parking?
No, 4630 Johnson St NE does not offer parking.
Does 4630 Johnson St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4630 Johnson St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Johnson St NE have a pool?
No, 4630 Johnson St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Johnson St NE have accessible units?
No, 4630 Johnson St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Johnson St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Johnson St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Johnson St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Johnson St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities