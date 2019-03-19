4630 Johnson St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d82f15002 ----

Gorgeous Renovation with Modern Finishes including Grey Shaker cabinets with soft close drawers & doors, Laza Quartz Counter Tops, Oversized Kraus Kitchen Sink, Moen & Delta faucets throughout, High End LED Lighting - never change a light bulb! Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, All new doors & Hardware, Black Stainless Appliance Package with Gas Stove and Side x Side Fridge with Water & Ice Line, new Washer & Dryer as well!



Walkout Basement leading to a beautiful paver patio.