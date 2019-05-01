All apartments in Columbia Heights
4512 Washington Street NE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

4512 Washington Street NE

4512 Washington Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Columbia Heights location, close to everything. Available June 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Washington Street NE have any available units?
4512 Washington Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 4512 Washington Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Washington Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Washington Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Washington Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4512 Washington Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Washington Street NE offers parking.
Does 4512 Washington Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Washington Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Washington Street NE have a pool?
No, 4512 Washington Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Washington Street NE have accessible units?
No, 4512 Washington Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Washington Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Washington Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Washington Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Washington Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
