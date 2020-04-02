4508 Fillmore St NE

Amenities

Large side by side duplex unit - 4 large bedrooms, 1 bath unit. Main level has a spacious living room with a dining area, kitchen, plus 2 bedrooms and bathroom! Lower level has two more bedrooms, laundry area. New carpet and paint throughout! Off street parking.



Available now! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This is two year lease. No pets. Tenant is responsible for lawn/snow for the duplex.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,200+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.



Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 4508 Fillmore Street NE