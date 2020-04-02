All apartments in Columbia Heights
4508 Fillmore St NE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

4508 Fillmore St NE

4508 Fillmore Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Fillmore Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Large side by side duplex unit - 4 large bedrooms, 1 bath unit. Main level has a spacious living room with a dining area, kitchen, plus 2 bedrooms and bathroom! Lower level has two more bedrooms, laundry area. New carpet and paint throughout! Off street parking.

Available now! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This is two year lease. No pets. Tenant is responsible for lawn/snow for the duplex.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,200+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 4508 Fillmore Street NE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Fillmore St NE have any available units?
4508 Fillmore St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 4508 Fillmore St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Fillmore St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Fillmore St NE pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Fillmore St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4508 Fillmore St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Fillmore St NE offers parking.
Does 4508 Fillmore St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Fillmore St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Fillmore St NE have a pool?
No, 4508 Fillmore St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Fillmore St NE have accessible units?
No, 4508 Fillmore St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Fillmore St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 Fillmore St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 Fillmore St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 Fillmore St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

