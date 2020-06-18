All apartments in Columbia Heights
4416 Jackson street NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4416 Jackson street NE

4416 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572

Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard.
1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included. Background check required done through turbo tenant .Security deposit and first months rent up front.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293572
Property Id 293572

(RLNE5847750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

