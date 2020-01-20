All apartments in Columbia Heights
4157 Washington Street Northeast

Location

4157 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a bonus den/office space! Fresh paint throughout, new flooring, and new blinds! There is also a large, unfinished basement for extra storage, a fenced in yard, and a 2 car detached garage! 2 bedrooms are located on the main level, and the other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as the bonus den/office space.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNrwGqGSnFs&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 Washington Street Northeast have any available units?
4157 Washington Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4157 Washington Street Northeast have?
Some of 4157 Washington Street Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 Washington Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Washington Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Washington Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4157 Washington Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4157 Washington Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4157 Washington Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 4157 Washington Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4157 Washington Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Washington Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 4157 Washington Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4157 Washington Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4157 Washington Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Washington Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4157 Washington Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4157 Washington Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4157 Washington Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

