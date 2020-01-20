4157 Washington Street Northeast

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Recently remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a bonus den/office space! Fresh paint throughout, new flooring, and new blinds! There is also a large, unfinished basement for extra storage, a fenced in yard, and a 2 car detached garage! 2 bedrooms are located on the main level, and the other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as the bonus den/office space.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNrwGqGSnFs&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.