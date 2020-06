Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great home and great neighborhood! Large kitchen, two plus bedrooms, lots of natural light and more!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.