All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 3801 2nd Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
3801 2nd Street NE
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

3801 2nd Street NE

3801 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3801 2nd Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! List agent is not owner.

Beautiful certified green home. Two story new construction in great neighborhood with convenient access to major freeways. Open layout, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen great for entertaining. 3 beautiful large bedrooms all on upper level. Sod included in price.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $384,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 2nd Street NE have any available units?
3801 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 3801 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
3801 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 2nd Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 3801 2nd Street NE offer parking?
No, 3801 2nd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 3801 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 3801 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 3801 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 3801 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 2nd Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 2nd Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSt. Anthony, MNFridley, MNNew Brighton, MNBrooklyn Center, MNShoreview, MNRobbinsdale, MN
Falcon Heights, MNGolden Valley, MNBlaine, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNChamplin, MNMendota Heights, MNVadnais Heights, MNLittle Canada, MNHopkins, MNAnoka, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University