Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area fire pit game room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby media room package receiving pool table smoke-free community

At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.

Come home to Chaska as it claims its place as one of the metropolitan areas most vibrant and beautiful places to live.

We have taken great measures to ensure your satisfaction in your new home at Sun Lake Woods, so relax and enjoy.