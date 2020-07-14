All apartments in Chaska
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Sun Lake

1045 Yellow Brick Rd · (952) 260-9723
Location

1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$1,265

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,445

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,445

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,445

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,735

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sun Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
internet cafe
playground
pool table
Follow the Yellow Brick Road.
to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered.
Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
the natural setting, the lovely residential area, and the convenience of nearby shopping and services make Sun Lake an ideal location.
Fireplace, Oak Cabinetry, In-Home Laundry, and Private Balcony or Patio are just part of the array of impressive features, amenities, and services provided, making Sun Lake one of the finest residences available for lifestyles of today.
Come visit us at Sun Lake and youll see why we say its more than just a place to live - its a way to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sun Lake have any available units?
Sun Lake has 6 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sun Lake have?
Some of Sun Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sun Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Sun Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sun Lake pet-friendly?
No, Sun Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does Sun Lake offer parking?
Yes, Sun Lake offers parking.
Does Sun Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sun Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sun Lake have a pool?
Yes, Sun Lake has a pool.
Does Sun Lake have accessible units?
No, Sun Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Sun Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Sun Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sun Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sun Lake has units with air conditioning.
