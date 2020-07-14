Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage parking pool gym bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar internet cafe playground pool table

Follow the Yellow Brick Road.

to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered.

Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.

the natural setting, the lovely residential area, and the convenience of nearby shopping and services make Sun Lake an ideal location.

Fireplace, Oak Cabinetry, In-Home Laundry, and Private Balcony or Patio are just part of the array of impressive features, amenities, and services provided, making Sun Lake one of the finest residences available for lifestyles of today.

Come visit us at Sun Lake and youll see why we say its more than just a place to live - its a way to live.