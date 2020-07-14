All apartments in Chaska
Chaska, MN
Clover Run Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Clover Run Townhomes

2958 Clover Ridge Drive · (952) 260-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2958 Clover Ridge Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2982 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1561 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clover Run Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
e-payments
new construction
online portal
Clover Run Townhomes, located in Chaska, MN, are brand new cat and dog friendly townhomes available to rent! All of our luxury townhomes include private entry, a covered deck, three level living, attached garage, in unit washer and dryer, and an eat in kitchen. Just steps from Chaska Community Park, and numerous walking paths makes this the perfect place to get outside and enjoy the beautiful Minnesota summers! Love to golf? Clover Run Townhomes is located just minutes from the Chaska Town Course, Chaska Par 30, and Hazeltine National Golf Club. Clover Run Townhomes is also conveniently located near Hwy 212 providing easy access to Minneapolis and the surround metro area. Clover Run Townhomes offers 3, 6, 9, and 12 month lease terms. If you would like to schedule a showing, contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Call for details
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clover Run Townhomes have any available units?
Clover Run Townhomes has a unit available for $2,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Clover Run Townhomes have?
Some of Clover Run Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clover Run Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Clover Run Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clover Run Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Clover Run Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Clover Run Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Clover Run Townhomes offers parking.
Does Clover Run Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clover Run Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clover Run Townhomes have a pool?
No, Clover Run Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Clover Run Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Clover Run Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Clover Run Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clover Run Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Clover Run Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clover Run Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
