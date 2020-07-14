Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access e-payments new construction online portal

Clover Run Townhomes, located in Chaska, MN, are brand new cat and dog friendly townhomes available to rent! All of our luxury townhomes include private entry, a covered deck, three level living, attached garage, in unit washer and dryer, and an eat in kitchen. Just steps from Chaska Community Park, and numerous walking paths makes this the perfect place to get outside and enjoy the beautiful Minnesota summers! Love to golf? Clover Run Townhomes is located just minutes from the Chaska Town Course, Chaska Par 30, and Hazeltine National Golf Club. Clover Run Townhomes is also conveniently located near Hwy 212 providing easy access to Minneapolis and the surround metro area. Clover Run Townhomes offers 3, 6, 9, and 12 month lease terms. If you would like to schedule a showing, contact us today!