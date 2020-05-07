All apartments in Chaska
Chaska, MN
813 Braunworth Court
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:36 PM

813 Braunworth Court

813 Braunworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

813 Braunworth Court, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Absolutely Beautiful 2 Story Home! Immediate Occupancy! Nestled on A Large Corner Lot with Lots of Parking Nearby! 2+ Upper Level Bedrooms Plus A Spacious Upper Level Family Room/Loft/Office! Main Floor Living Room with A Gas Fireplace! 3 Bathrooms! 2 Car Attached Garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Braunworth Court have any available units?
813 Braunworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 813 Braunworth Court have?
Some of 813 Braunworth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Braunworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
813 Braunworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Braunworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 813 Braunworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 813 Braunworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 813 Braunworth Court offers parking.
Does 813 Braunworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Braunworth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Braunworth Court have a pool?
No, 813 Braunworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 813 Braunworth Court have accessible units?
No, 813 Braunworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Braunworth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Braunworth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Braunworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Braunworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
