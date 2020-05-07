Absolutely Beautiful 2 Story Home! Immediate Occupancy! Nestled on A Large Corner Lot with Lots of Parking Nearby! 2+ Upper Level Bedrooms Plus A Spacious Upper Level Family Room/Loft/Office! Main Floor Living Room with A Gas Fireplace! 3 Bathrooms! 2 Car Attached Garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 Braunworth Court have any available units?
813 Braunworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 813 Braunworth Court have?
Some of 813 Braunworth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Braunworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
813 Braunworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.