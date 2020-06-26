498 Wilderness Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Just updated! New carpet and neutral paint. Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a quiet street, in the heart of Chaska. In close proximity to retail and restaurants.



Main floor includes kitchen with granite countertops, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and additional full bathroom. Lower level includes large family room, half bath and laundry.



Note: photos are of similar unit.

Non-smoking property.

Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)

Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.