Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

498 Wilderness Drive

498 Wilderness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

498 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just updated! New carpet and neutral paint. Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a quiet street, in the heart of Chaska. In close proximity to retail and restaurants.

Main floor includes kitchen with granite countertops, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and additional full bathroom. Lower level includes large family room, half bath and laundry.

Note: photos are of similar unit.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.
Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 Wilderness Drive have any available units?
498 Wilderness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 498 Wilderness Drive have?
Some of 498 Wilderness Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 Wilderness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
498 Wilderness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Wilderness Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 498 Wilderness Drive is pet friendly.
Does 498 Wilderness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 498 Wilderness Drive offers parking.
Does 498 Wilderness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 Wilderness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Wilderness Drive have a pool?
No, 498 Wilderness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 498 Wilderness Drive have accessible units?
No, 498 Wilderness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Wilderness Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Wilderness Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Wilderness Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 498 Wilderness Drive has units with air conditioning.
