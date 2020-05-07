All apartments in Chaska
Chaska, MN
3947 Valencia Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:40 PM

3947 Valencia Lane

3947 Valencia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3947 Valencia Lane, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 4 bedroom, 4 bath rental home in the Chevelle neighborhood has 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a grand master suite, loft area and 2nd floor laundry. Open kitchen to living room. Walk out level has the 4th bedroom with bath and family room. The large backyard deck overlooks a pond and walking trials.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 Valencia Lane have any available units?
3947 Valencia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
Is 3947 Valencia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3947 Valencia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 Valencia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 Valencia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3947 Valencia Lane offer parking?
No, 3947 Valencia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3947 Valencia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3947 Valencia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 Valencia Lane have a pool?
No, 3947 Valencia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3947 Valencia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3947 Valencia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 Valencia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 Valencia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3947 Valencia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3947 Valencia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

