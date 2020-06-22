All apartments in Chaska
2259 Van Sloun Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2259 Van Sloun Road

2259 Van Sloun Road · No Longer Available
Chaska
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

2259 Van Sloun Road, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,717 sf home is located in Chaska, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 Van Sloun Road have any available units?
2259 Van Sloun Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 2259 Van Sloun Road have?
Some of 2259 Van Sloun Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 Van Sloun Road currently offering any rent specials?
2259 Van Sloun Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 Van Sloun Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2259 Van Sloun Road is pet friendly.
Does 2259 Van Sloun Road offer parking?
Yes, 2259 Van Sloun Road does offer parking.
Does 2259 Van Sloun Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2259 Van Sloun Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 Van Sloun Road have a pool?
No, 2259 Van Sloun Road does not have a pool.
Does 2259 Van Sloun Road have accessible units?
No, 2259 Van Sloun Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 Van Sloun Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2259 Van Sloun Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2259 Van Sloun Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2259 Van Sloun Road does not have units with air conditioning.
